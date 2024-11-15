A.P. transport wing employees’ union urges management to address pending grievances

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD-APSRTC) Employees Union is gearing up for a two-day protest on November 19 and 20 in all the depots across the State, in support of its demand that the management take immediate measures to address their long-standing problems.

In a representation made to the APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) on November 15 (Friday), the union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said employees of the public transport carrier would attend duties sporting red badges and hold gate meetings during lunch breaks on these two days to express their strong resentment against the ‘failure of the management to heed their repeated pleas to address their immediate issues’.

He said that the inordinate delay in addressing their problems by the management was leading to unrest among the employees. At many places, employees were being harassed by depot managers and traffic and maintenance supervisors, by handing out punishments to them frequently. He said that the union representatives tried to bring these issues to the officials concerned at various levels, but their pleas went unheard.

Mr. Damodara Rao alleged that some of the lower-level officials were resorting to high-handed behaviour without considering the representations made by leaders of the recognised unions. He said that vexed by the management’s apathy, the executive committee of the union, which met on November 6, discussed in details the issues of the employees and resolved to bring pressure on the officials for their resolution. The next day, they apprised the corporation’s Managing Director of their problems with a plea for his intervention in vain, he said.

Mr. Damodara Rao urged the corporation management to look into the pending issues related to the employees without any further delay.