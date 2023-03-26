AP transport officer develops safe ring for tractor cage wheels to prevent road damage in rural areas

March 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Regional Transport Officer G. Adinarayana has developed a “safe ring” that can be fitted on the cage wheels of tractors to prevent damage to roads.

Tractors fitted with cage wheels are used to prepare fields. Drivers in rural areas, however, usually do not remove them after use (as the process takes time and requires additional support) and drive the vehicle on the roads, damaging them.

Mr. Adinarayana, who had worked in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and other districts, studied the problem for eight years and took the help of a few mechanics to develop the safe ring, the operation of which was displayed at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Gurjada recently. The university has reportedly recommended that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) approve the safe ring for public use.

“I have sent the research paper on the safe ring, along with its designs, to RTA officers for approval. According to AP Motor Vehicle Rule 367, RTA is the competent authority to approve gadgets developed for road safety,” said Mr. Adinarayana while speaking to The Hindu.

“I am pursuing my Ph.D. on road safety at [Acharya] Nagarjuna University and send new suggestions to higher authorities... After my retirement in 2025, I would like to do courses related to mechanical and automobile subjects, which would help me in further research and inventions,” he added.