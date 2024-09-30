GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Transport Minister vows to develop Rayachoti

Speaking at the Rayachoti Municipal Council meeting, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announces plans to provide three free gas cylinders to the underprivileged during the Dasara festival

Published - September 30, 2024 07:10 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing the Municipal Council meeting at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Monday.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing the Municipal Council meeting at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Monday.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday assured the development of Rayachoti town of Annamayya district, independent of any political affiliations and considerations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Rayachoti Municipal Council meeting, Mr. Reddy underlined the Telugu Desam Party-led government’s dedication to leading the State toward progress, marking 110 days since its formation.

He highlighted government’s initiatives to create employment through the Department of School Education and other skill development programmes. He further announced plans to provide three free gas cylinders to the underprivileged during the upcoming Dasara festival, along with the introduction of free bus services for women.

The Minister directed officials to expedite the provision of drinking water through the Veligallu Water Scheme and outlined plans for the identification and development of revenue sites, restoration of the Rayachoti market yard, and the establishment of communal graveyards. He addressed concerns regarding stray dogs and instructed authorities to take necessary measures, he urged the electricity department to replace old poles with new ones.

In response to the various issues raised by the council members, Mr. Reddy advised the Municipal Commissioner, Vasu Babu, to take appropriate actions to resolve them.

