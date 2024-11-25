ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Transport Minister sanctions critical care unit for Annamayya district

Published - November 25, 2024 08:13 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The 50-bed unit, which has been allocated a budget of around ₹29 crore, aims to enhance immediate medical services for road accident victims and other emergency cases

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday announced the approval of a critical care unit for Annamaya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a meeting with medical officials at his camp office in Rayachoti, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that a 50-bed critical care unit has been sanctioned for the district and noted that this facility will be established in a location accessible to all residents. The unit, which has been allocated a budget of approximately ₹29 crore, aims to enhance immediate medical services for road accident victims and other emergency cases.

The Minister stresses that road accident victims requiring urgent medical attention have had to travel to distant locations for treatment, hence the establishment of this new critical care unit intends to improve local healthcare accessibility.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy urged medical professionals to perform diligently and provide exemplary medical services to the community. The meeting was attended by Dr. David Sukumar, Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, along with other medical officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US