A.P. Transport Minister sanctions critical care unit for Annamayya district

The 50-bed unit, which has been allocated a budget of around ₹29 crore, aims to enhance immediate medical services for road accident victims and other emergency cases

Published - November 25, 2024 08:13 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday announced the approval of a critical care unit for Annamaya district.

During a meeting with medical officials at his camp office in Rayachoti, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that a 50-bed critical care unit has been sanctioned for the district and noted that this facility will be established in a location accessible to all residents. The unit, which has been allocated a budget of approximately ₹29 crore, aims to enhance immediate medical services for road accident victims and other emergency cases.

The Minister stresses that road accident victims requiring urgent medical attention have had to travel to distant locations for treatment, hence the establishment of this new critical care unit intends to improve local healthcare accessibility.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy urged medical professionals to perform diligently and provide exemplary medical services to the community. The meeting was attended by Dr. David Sukumar, Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, along with other medical officials.

