A.P. Transport Minister launches 17 APSRTC buses in Chittoor

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagged off 17 new Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses at the bus depot in Chittoor on August 3 (Saturday).

The Minister said new proposals were being mooted for the purchase of new buses. “In the last one and half months, 1,400 buses have been added to the fleet of the APSRTC,” Mr Ramprasad Reddy said.

Pointing out that the people living in the rural areas were significantly dependent on the APSRTC buses, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving the corporation and ensuring the delivery of the benefits promised to the people.

“The government is getting ready with suitable plans to provide free bus travel facilities to women. Plans are afoot to launch more electric buses in the next five years,” the Minister said.

Later, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy travelled in one of the newly launched buses.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar, MLAs Gurjala Jagan Mohan and K. Murali Mohan, and Chittoor Mayor S. Amuda were present.