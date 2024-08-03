GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Transport Minister launches 17 APSRTC buses in Chittoor

1,400 buses have been added to the fleet of APSRTC in the last one and a half months, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Published - August 03, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagging off APSRTC buses in Chittoor on Saturday.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagging off APSRTC buses in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Transport Minister

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagged off 17 new Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses at the bus depot in Chittoor on August 3 (Saturday).

The Minister said new proposals were being mooted for the purchase of new buses. “In the last one and half months, 1,400 buses have been added to the fleet of the APSRTC,” Mr Ramprasad Reddy said.

Pointing out that the people living in the rural areas were significantly dependent on the APSRTC buses, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving the corporation and ensuring the delivery of the benefits promised to the people.

“The government is getting ready with suitable plans to provide free bus travel facilities to women. Plans are afoot to launch more electric buses in the next five years,” the Minister said.

Later, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy travelled in one of the newly launched buses.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar, MLAs Gurjala Jagan Mohan and K. Murali Mohan, and Chittoor Mayor S. Amuda were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.