 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

A.P. Transport Minister inaugurates Focus Career Hub in Sibyala village

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy urges students from the region to leverage the resources offered by the Hub to excel in competitive examinations

Published - November 25, 2024 07:55 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing a press conference at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Monday.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing a press conference at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Focus Career Hub at Sibyala village on Sundupalli Road in Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that the Hub is the first of its kind in Rayachoti town, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to cater to students aspiring for civil services, engineering, and various other coaching programmes.

He noted that the State government is committed to advancing the education sector and that students from within the Rayachoti constituency have consistently achieved high marks in various competitive exams, such as NEET and various engineering assessments. He urged students from the region to leverage the resources offered by the Hub to attain commendable ranks in competitive examinations.

‘Enhanced healthcare’

Meanwhile, during a programme organised by private hospitals in Rayachoti, the Minister directed authorities to focus on providing enhanced medical services to the underprivileged people.

He noted that several private hospitals offer free medical services for various ailments through the NTR Arogya Sree scheme, benefiting 15 mandals in the surrounding area, and affirmed that quality healthcare facilities will be established in Rayachoti.

He highlighted that the current NDA government has allocated more funds to the health sector, while claiming that during the previous administration, numerous challenges were faced by patients due to inadequate medical services available to the poor.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.