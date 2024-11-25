A.P. Transport Minister inaugurates Focus Career Hub in Sibyala village

Andhra Pradesh Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Focus Career Hub at Sibyala village on Sundupalli Road in Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that the Hub is the first of its kind in Rayachoti town, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to cater to students aspiring for civil services, engineering, and various other coaching programmes.

He noted that the State government is committed to advancing the education sector and that students from within the Rayachoti constituency have consistently achieved high marks in various competitive exams, such as NEET and various engineering assessments. He urged students from the region to leverage the resources offered by the Hub to attain commendable ranks in competitive examinations.

‘Enhanced healthcare’

Meanwhile, during a programme organised by private hospitals in Rayachoti, the Minister directed authorities to focus on providing enhanced medical services to the underprivileged people.

He noted that several private hospitals offer free medical services for various ailments through the NTR Arogya Sree scheme, benefiting 15 mandals in the surrounding area, and affirmed that quality healthcare facilities will be established in Rayachoti.

He highlighted that the current NDA government has allocated more funds to the health sector, while claiming that during the previous administration, numerous challenges were faced by patients due to inadequate medical services available to the poor.