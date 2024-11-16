A.P. Transport Minister announces allocation of ₹156 crore for completion of HNSS works in Annamayya district

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Saturday announced the allocation of ₹156.60 crore to finalise the outstanding works on the HNSS (Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi) main canal, specifically on the Pileru Mandipalle Nagireddy Srinivasapuram Reservoir and the Adavipalle Reservoir. This initiative aims to benefit farmers and residents within the Annamayya district.

Presenting this proposal at a meeting held at Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu’s camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday, Mr. Reddy emphasised the need to address various irrigation challenges within the Rayachoti Assembly constituency.

He urged Mr. Rama Naidu to implement measures for the strengthening of water bodies across the six mandals: Rayachoti, Sambepally, Galiveedu, Lakkireddypalle, Ramapuram, and Chinnamandem, as well as tackle issues regarding the supply of drinking water.

The Transport Minister said that the prompt completion of the HNSS works would enhance the provision of water to the Adivpalle Reservoir. He further conveyed to the Minister for Water Resources the necessity of increasing water reserves.

