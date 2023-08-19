HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Transport Dept. does away with cards, now licence, RC being issued in digital format

People can access their documents on mobile phones using apps like DigiLocker, m-Parivahan

August 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The driving licence and registration certificates in the form of cards to become a thing of past.

The driving licence and registration certificates in the form of cards to become a thing of past. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

In a shift towards paperless governance, the State government has asked the Transport Department to do away with the printing of driving licences (DLs) and registration certificates (RCs) and instead embrace digitisation.

The department has started issuing DLs and RCs in digital format across the State from August 1. Under the new system, people can access their driving licence and RC documents on their cell phones through the mobile apps like DigiLocker, which is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, or m-Parivahan. “’The enforcement authorities like the traffic police can examine the documents in online mode. The government has also written to the neighbouring States about the development requesting them to honour the digitised format of the documents of motorists from Andhra Pradesh visiting their place,” said an official of the department.

Printouts

For people who do not use mobile phones, printouts of these digital versions would be accepted by the enforcing authorities.

The department used to collect ₹200 towards application fees and an additional ₹35 towards postal charges for physical documents. It closed the old system on July 28 and decided to issue the digital versions free of cost.

Last batch

People who have already paid for their documents in the past, however, will be given physical copies.

“The government has released ₹33 crore for printing of the pending driving licences and registration certificates and asked the department to stop printing of the cards henceforth,” said M. Purendra, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Krishna district.

The department officials say that the digital licences and RC cards will greatly benefit motorists, as they do not need to carry their physical documents any more.

Conventionally, driving licences were issued in the old book format with several pages of information. Often, with regular use, the pages of the booklet would come apart and they had to be stuck again. To make things easier, modern driving licences were issued in the form of a card that could be carried without any hassle.

The Smart Card Driving Licence (SCDL), used in the past, was tamper-proof and had an embedded microprocessor chip which stored all the information about the licence-holder. But acute scarcity of smart cards due to a reported shortage of semiconductors globally prompted the department officials to explore the feasibility of switching to QR code-based driving licences.

The digitisation of the driving licence and RC is good news for motorists who have endured a long wait to get their documents.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.