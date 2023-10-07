A.P. Transport Department staff seek payment of pending allowances

October 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (AP PTD- formerly APSRTC) Employees’ Union have urged the management to release payment of allowances pending for the last five months.

In a representation made to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP State Road Transport Corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the union leaders took objection to the practice of forcibly sending RTC drivers on team duties and said the management should desist from it.

The union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said payment of the overtime allowance of the employees had been pending for the last five months, while night shift allowance had not been paid to them for the last 13 months.

Mr. Damodara Rao said that the PRC was implemented to the APSRTC employees from October 1, 2022. But from that date, payment of allowances was kept pending. After the union took the matter to the notice of the management and urged it to make the payment, a portion of the arrears were paid, he said.

He said the employees had been facing financial problems due to the delay in the payment of their allowances. Citing the example of Kuppam depot in Chittoor district where employees were promptly being paid their allowances along with their monthly salaries, Mr. Damodara Rao said a similar pattern be adopted in all depots across the State.