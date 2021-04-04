AP-Transco plans 400-KV line to transmit excess solar power

AP-Transco is gearing up to develop power infrastructure for transmitting excess solar energy generated by the AP Green Energy Corporation’s solar parks, between coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

It is also going to set up its first Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Tallayapallem in Guntur district for providing high-quality power and improving voltage levels in Krishna and Guntur districts.

According to official sources, AP-Transco proposed to lay a 400-KV line from Talaricheruvu in Anantapur district to Podili in Prakasam district for interconnecting the coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

The government is in the process of adding solar power in Rayalaseema region, where the demand for power is less than the generation, due to which more power remains to be exported to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd network.

To avoid wastage of the excess power, Transco proposes to interconnect coastal and Rayalaseema regions to transmit the excess solar power between the two regions.

This helps in utilising the excess power for local requirements in various sectors, including industries, agriculture, domestic and commercial.

Further, bus reactors were commissioned at 400-KV substations at Hindupur, Podili, and Rachagunneri in Chittoor district to address the high voltage problems in 400-KV lines.

This facilitates a reduction in inter-State reactive power drawls, which entail penalties on that account.

For evacuation of power from the 10,000 MW solar plants, which were planned for supplying free power to the agriculture sector for nine hours during the day time, Transco prepared a transmission evacuation scheme with optimum budget by duly utilising the available resources.

The evacuation facilities are being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1,349 crore in Phase-1.