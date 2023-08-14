ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Transco lineman held by Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking bribe

August 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday held AP-Transco lineman, Allu Tataji of Shankavaram sub-station in Kakinada district, while he was allegedly accepting ₹5,000 as bribe.

The lineman reportedly took ₹4,500 for issuing connection to a borewell on a parcel of land owned by complainant S. Srinu. When Tataji demanded bribe for issuing connection to another borewell, Mr. Srinu complained at ‘Call Centre 14400’, the ACB officials said in a release.

Subsequently, the Rajamahendravaram ACB laid a trap and caught the lineman while he was accepting ₹5,000 as bribe. He would be produced before the ACB Special Court, the ACB said.

