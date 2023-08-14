HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP-Transco lineman held by Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking bribe

August 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday held AP-Transco lineman, Allu Tataji of Shankavaram sub-station in Kakinada district, while he was allegedly accepting ₹5,000 as bribe.

The lineman reportedly took ₹4,500 for issuing connection to a borewell on a parcel of land owned by complainant S. Srinu. When Tataji demanded bribe for issuing connection to another borewell, Mr. Srinu complained at ‘Call Centre 14400’, the ACB officials said in a release.

Subsequently, the Rajamahendravaram ACB laid a trap and caught the lineman while he was accepting ₹5,000 as bribe. He would be produced before the ACB Special Court, the ACB said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.