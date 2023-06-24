ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Transco gets CERC nod for recovering ₹114 crore as Inter-State transmission

June 24, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD, said on June 24 that the AP-Transco had filed a petition before CERC for the determination of yearly charges for 40 IST lines

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD. File | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has permitted the Andra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP-Transco) to claim an additional ₹114 crore from the power utilities of other States for using its Inter-State Transmission (IST) lines, through an order issued by it in a petition number 10/TT/2019 on June 21, according to a press release by K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: K. Vijayanand posted as Special CS (Energy)

He said on June 24 that the AP-Transco had filed the above petition before CERC for the determination of yearly charges for 40 IST lines situated in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States for the period 2014-15 to 2018-19 as per the CERC regulations pertaining to sharing of charges and losses of IST lines.

Initially, the CERC issued a tariff order for FYs 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 only and refused to determine the tariff for FY 2014-16. The AP-Transco had then approached the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in New Delhi seeking directions to the CERC to consider the determination of transmission charges for FY 2014-16 also.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | AP govt. signs MoU with U.S.-based ETS for TOEFL training to students in State-run schools

In pursuance of the APTEL order, the CERC promulgated the said order dated June 21, allowing AP-Transco to claim ₹114 crores from various inter-State utilities for letting the power flow to the respective States through its [AP-Transco]‘s IST network. Mr. Vijayanand appreciated the efforts of AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N Chakradhar Babu and his team for having the transmission charges sanctioned by CERC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US