AP-Transco gets CERC nod for recovering ₹114 crore as Inter-State transmission

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD, said on June 24 that the AP-Transco had filed a petition before CERC for the determination of yearly charges for 40 IST lines

June 24, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD. File

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD. File | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has permitted the Andra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP-Transco) to claim an additional ₹114 crore from the power utilities of other States for using its Inter-State Transmission (IST) lines, through an order issued by it in a petition number 10/TT/2019 on June 21, according to a press release by K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: K. Vijayanand posted as Special CS (Energy)

He said on June 24 that the AP-Transco had filed the above petition before CERC for the determination of yearly charges for 40 IST lines situated in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States for the period 2014-15 to 2018-19 as per the CERC regulations pertaining to sharing of charges and losses of IST lines.

Initially, the CERC issued a tariff order for FYs 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 only and refused to determine the tariff for FY 2014-16. The AP-Transco had then approached the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in New Delhi seeking directions to the CERC to consider the determination of transmission charges for FY 2014-16 also.

Also Read | AP govt. signs MoU with U.S.-based ETS for TOEFL training to students in State-run schools

In pursuance of the APTEL order, the CERC promulgated the said order dated June 21, allowing AP-Transco to claim ₹114 crores from various inter-State utilities for letting the power flow to the respective States through its [AP-Transco]‘s IST network. Mr. Vijayanand appreciated the efforts of AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N Chakradhar Babu and his team for having the transmission charges sanctioned by CERC.

Related Topics

electricity production and distribution / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government departments

