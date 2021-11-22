AP-Transco begins to assess flood damage

Southern Discom CMD seeks additional manpower to take up repair works

Restoration of the inundated 132 kV sub-stations tops the list of priorities the AP-Transco has for bringing normalcy in the flood-hit southern districts of the State.

With Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and AP-Transco Chairman and Managing Director N. Srikant constantly reviewing the situation, a team rushed to the districts to assess the damage as well as to illuminate the flood-ravaged areas.

AP-Transco Director K. Praveen Kumar, who inspected one such 132 kV sub-station in Tirupati on Sunday, immediately sat for a review meeting with Kadapa zone Chief Engineer S. Sriramulu, APSPDCL Superintending Engineers K. Chalapathi (Chittoor region) and K. Srinivas (Nellore circle), AP-Transco Superintending Engineer (Tirupati circle) N. Pratap Kumar, and Superintending Engineer (civil) V. Narasimha Kumar.

As water entered the 220 kV sub-station in Kadapa, it was decided to shut down the 132 kV Vontimitta feeder and the 160 MVA power transformer, and switch off the 220 kV Renigunta – CK. Palli – Rajampet DC line due to technical snag.

Similarly, the rise of water in Peruru and Thummalagunta water bodies abutting Tirupati forced the authorities to shut down the 132 kv sub-station, for which alternative supply was arranged from Alipiri and Renigunta sub-stations.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said supply to the Railways had been accorded top priority from Kavali and Gudur in Nellore district.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao requested the government for deployment of additional manpower to take up repairs on a war-footing in the flood-ravaged districts.

Apprising Mr. Srinivasa Reddy of the situation, he sought additional hands and large-scale equipment from the APCPDCL, Vijayawada, to handle the crisis.

About 98 villages in Chittoor and Nellore districts were still in the dark even as repair works were apace.