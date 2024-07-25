ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Transco bags two awards at South Gov-Tech Symposium in Hyderabad

Published - July 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP-Transco wins awards in the digital transformation excellence and IT innovation categories

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (AP-Transco) has bagged two prestigious awards—South Gov-Tech Symposium Award in the digital transformation excellence category for the Joint Meter Reading (JMR) application developed by its IT wing, and another award in the IT innovation category for the development and implementation of a demand forecasting model by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies.

The AP-Transco officials received the awards at the South Gov-Tech Symposium held in Hyderabad on July 24. Special Chief Secretary (energy) and Transco CMD K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and Transco Joint Managing Director (HR & admin) Keerthi Chekuri congratulated the IT, telecom and SLDC teams for winning the awards. 

