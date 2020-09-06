A.P. tourism trade guidelines released by Minister

It will help in planning and developing the sector: Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said the government had issued the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Trade (Registration and Facilitation) Guidelines-2020, thereby creating a mechanism to register the tourism trade operators, essential for maintenance of statistical information required for planning and development of tourism in the State.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated the Tourism Trade Registration and Facilitation portal a couple of days ago.

The Minister said the idea was to provide a simple mechanism for registration of tourism trade similar to the procedures in practice in States such as Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

The guidelines would encourage improvement of service standards and offer best tourism services, promote and facilitate tourism trade through marketing channels of the Department of Tourism, and facilitate in the establishment of industry linkages with the Tourism Departments of other States, national and international renowned travel and tourism players, travel and tourism related associations and societies.

He said, more importantly, it would help collect statistical information from service providers and establish a database on tourism for planning and development of tourism.