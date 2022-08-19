AP tourism signs MoU on ropeway projects in State

P. Sujatha Varma
August 19, 2022 21:47 IST

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML), a subsidiary of National Highways Authority of India, to introduce ropeways and boost tourism in potential areas under the National Rope Way Programme “Parvatmala.

The objective of the Central programme is to enhance accessibility in hilly terrains, urban decongestion and connecting inaccessible areas.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism has identified 26 potential locations for ropeways and has sent a detailed information to the Centre. The DPR for two locations, Kanaka Durga temple (from foothill to the temple premises) and Eegalapenta in Telangana to Srisailam across River Krishna have been completed. The process for six other locations — Gandikota gorge, Sri Kalahasti, Galikonda view point to Katiki water falls, Lambasingi, Annavaram and Gagan Mahal to Penukonda fort, is in progress.

APTDC Managing Director K. Kanna Babu said adventure activities like rope way would promote tourism.

