AP tourism sector’s losses pegged at ₹2,000 crore

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

16 September 2020 08:34 IST

Govt. help sought for stakeholders to come out of financial crisis

The tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of ₹2,000 crore this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) State president K. Vijaya Mohan said on Tuesday.

A TTAA delegation led by Konaseema chapter president Ravi Kumar Jayavarpu on Tuesday staged a protest in Rajamahendravaram city, appealing to the State government to come to the rescue of stakeholders in the tourism industry. The Konaseema chapter comprises around 70 travel agents operating from East and West Godavari districts. The TTAA members have appealed to the Central government to offer a bailout package based on the GST paid by the respective travel agencies from AP to revive their operations.

