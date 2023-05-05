AP Tourism announces summer tour packages around Tirupati

May 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced three summer special tour packages during the months of May and June for the benefit of travellers wishing to spend the annual vacations in and around Tirupati.

The day-long trip to Horsley Hills is a major attraction that costs ₹800 per person. “For those interested in exploring cooler destinations to beat the heat, we have brought the weekend package to Horsley Hills, which includes non-AC travel, lunch, snacks and guide facility,” says APTDC Divisional Manager M. Giridhar Reddy. The bus starts at 7.30 a.m. from Srinivasam complex in Tirupati and returns by 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is a day-long package to Talakona for ₹400, which includes Kapila Theertham and Srinivasa Mangapuram shrines. Another circuit is the Kanipakam and Srikalahasti package for ₹800 per person, which includes four temples. For details on all packages, call 98480 07033.