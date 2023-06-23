HamberMenu
A.P. tops in implementing national urban livelihoods mission

MEPMA Director receives SPARK Award-2022 at a national-level workshop held in Kerala

June 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Andhra Pradesh bagged the first place in the implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) in the Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK Award-2022) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The award was received by the MEPMA Director V. Vijaya Lakshmi at a national-level workshop held in Kerala, according to a release.

Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi said that the monitoring mechanism of the State officials and teamwork at all levels helped MEPMA bag the first position among the 33 mission States that participated in the ranking.

As a nodal agency for NULM, MEPMA, A.P., has been the front-runner and on several occasions was lauded for innovative projects taken up in the State. It has been implementing social welfare schemes such as Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for urban poor women, providing skill training for SHG members, facilitating bank linkage, loans, providing employment opportunities, shelters for the homeless and digitising the SHGs, YSR Asara and YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Mahila Marts, Jagananna e-Marts, MEPMA Urban Markets and Aaha Canteens to provide a livelihood to SHG members, she said.

