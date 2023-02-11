A.P. to showcase energy-efficient building 

February 11, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand on Friday said that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has selected Andhra Pradesh along with a few other States in the country for the demonstration of super ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code) buildings.

The States can showcase the performance and cost-benefit of such buildings. The State will construct the super ECBC building in Visakhapatnam containing all state-of-the-art technologies which will become the best model demonstration building that can showcase the advantages of energy-efficient buildings to the entire nation.

The ECBC helps in the reduction of energy consumption, electricity bills, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Cooling) load, Increase in thermal performance (Improved building performance) and efficient usage of daylighting, he said.

While reviewing the energy efficiency activities of the building sector with APSECM officials, the special chief secretary of energy thanked BEE for its unstinted support to the State for enhancing energy efficiency which helped in saving energy to the tune of around 5,600 Million Units (MU) worth ₹3,800 crore, he added.