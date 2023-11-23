HamberMenu
A.P. to set up Araku Coffee processing unit

November 23, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to prepare a project report on establishment of a processing unit for Araku Coffee locally.

At a review meeting on Wednesday at the Secretariat, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the government was according priority to promoting Araku Coffee.

Araku Coffee is cultivated in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts.

The officials said that coffee saplings were being distributed to the tribal people through the ITDA in 11 mandals. The GCC was purchasing it from the tribals and selling the processed coffee across the State through its retail outlets. Mr. Jawahar Reddy suggested that the tribal youth be imparted skills in processing and marketing as well. He also suggested the officials to enter into agreements with big companies for marketing the Araku Coffee.

