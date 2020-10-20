Andhra Pradesh

A.P. to send speed boats to Telangana

Responding to the plea by the Telangana government to send speed boats to assist in relief and rescue operations in flood-affected Hyderabad, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to send speed boats to Hyderabad for rescue and relief operations.

