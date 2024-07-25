A.P. to seek Central funds for damaged diaphragm wall of Polavaram project

The Andhra Pradesh government, in the Cabinet meeting on July 25 (Thursday), passed a resolution to thank the Centre for the assurances given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Union government is fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram irrigation project.

After the Assembly session, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu said that the re-construction of the damaged diaphragm wall would commence, along with the other works of the Polavaram project. “It would take at least two to three seasons for the completion of the diaphragm wall and the completion of the Polavaram project may take more than three years,” he said, adding that the project got delayed due to the negligent attitude of the previous YSRCP government.

The Cabinet suggested Mr. Naidu that a thanksgiving letter be written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the Polavaram project in the budget speech and that the Chief Minister should request the Centre to ensure the early release of funds so that the works at the project site resumes.

The Cabinet opined that the height of the project should not be decreased as was proposed by the YSRCP government, citing that it would impact the storage capacity of the dam.

Mr. Naidu said the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the international expert committee suggested the State government to reconstruct the damaged diaphragm wall. The Cabinet decided to request the Central government to extend financial assistance for the damaged diaphragm wall as well, along with the project cost.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also passed a resolution on thanksgiving to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature.

Staff for Ministers’ peshis

The Chief Minister suggested that the Ministers appoint employees for their peshis as per their convenience, saying that the employees must be efficient. He advised the Ministers to maintain clear and clean documentation at their respective offices.

Referring to the White Paper on law and order issues, Mr. Naidu suggested that the NDA government leaders should “refrain from vindictive politics despite being the sufferers during the YSRCP’s tenure”.

Mr. Naidu warned of stringent action against anybody resorting to violence irrespective of rank and status. He assured that the government will always protect the innocents.

Mr. Naidu advised the Ministers to counter the YSRCP on issues.

