Andhra Pradesh

A.P. to receive normal to above normal rainfall in August

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 01, 2022 20:47 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:47 IST

The coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions of the State are very likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the southwest monsoon season.

The Meteorological Centre-Amaravati of the India Meteorological Department, in a release on Monday, stated that during August normal to above normal rainfall across the State is very likely. The monthly rainfall during the same period across the country will likely be normal (94% to 106%).

Also, during the month, normal to above normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely over north coastal A.P. and normal to below normal maximum and minimum temperatures over south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema, according to IMD.

