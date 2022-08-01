A.P. to receive normal to above normal rainfall in August
Temperature may be above normal in north coastal areas
The coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions of the State are very likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the southwest monsoon season.
The Meteorological Centre-Amaravati of the India Meteorological Department, in a release on Monday, stated that during August normal to above normal rainfall across the State is very likely. The monthly rainfall during the same period across the country will likely be normal (94% to 106%).
Also, during the month, normal to above normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely over north coastal A.P. and normal to below normal maximum and minimum temperatures over south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema, according to IMD.
