A.P. to receive 52.69 tmcft water from Tungabhadra Dam

Probable date of release of water is July 20; Skymet forecasts ‘healthy normal’ monsoon

Andhra Pradesh will receive 52.69 tmcft of water from Tungabhadra Dam in the 2021-22 water season.

The total availability of water is expected to be 168 tmcft at the reservoir at Hospet, Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in its monsoon forecast for 2021 released on Thursday, Skymet, a weather forecasting company, said the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala was likely to be on May 30 with a model error of +/- 2 days.

Telangana’s share

At the first online water review (Webex) meeting on Thursday of the Tungabhadra Board, which was attended by the dam Superintending Engineer, Anantapur HLC SE, and Kurnool in-charge SE, the pro rata entitlement of Karnataka was fixed at 110.143 tmcft. For Telangana, the entitlement was fixed at 5.159 tmcft.

Out of the total entitlement of Andhra Pradesh, the Tungabhadra High-Level Canal will get 25.755 tmcft, the Lower Level Canal will get 19.019 tmcft and the KC Canal will receive 7.925 tmcft. The probable date of release of water is July 20, according to HLC Superintending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar.

The dam at present has an inflow of 4,632 cusecs, with availability of only 5.715 tmcft.

The abstraction at the dam for the season ending this month is 170.8 tmcft and the pro rata allocation of the HLC system is 26.184 tmcft. The total will be 28.184 tmcft if we include 2 tmcft for KC Canal.

The total quantum of water released from the dam was 28.184 tmcft, while the quantum realised at the A.P. border at Kanekal was 26.346 tmcft.

According to the HLC Superintending Engineer, the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir (PABR) has 3.679 tmcft; MPR Dam – 1.418 tmcft; Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir – 8.776 tmcft; Mylavaram – 3.440 tmcft; Chagallu – 0.844 tmcft; and Pendekallu – 0.238 tmcft.

The Skymet release says the monsoon is expected to be “healthy normal” to the tune of 103% (with an error margin of +/- 5%) of the long period average (LPA) of 880.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September. This will make it the third consecutive year of normal or above-normal monsoon.