A.P. to raise SCS, bifurcation issues at Southern Zonal Council meet

The high-level conference chaired by Amit Shah will be held in Tirupati on November 14

Andhra Pradesh will raise the issue of implementation of the A.P. Reorganisation Act-2014 and its demand for Special Category Status (SCS) at the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tirupati on November 14.

A decision to this effect was taken at a preparatory meeting convened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

Dues from Tamil Nadu

The Chief Minister also instructed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials to include in the agenda issues such as recovery of money that Tamil Nadu owed to Andhra Pradesh in the construction of the Telugu Ganga project, execution of the Polavaram project, and power sector dues amounting to ₹6,300 crore.

Assets distribution

He said the other issues that should be highlighted were the freezing of the government’s fixed deposit accounts in various banks, the steps needed to remove the irritants in the distribution of assets of the unified State of A.P. between the successor State of A.P. and Telangana, and the Civil Supplies arrears to be recovered from Telangana.

Another issue the Chief Minister wanted the officials to raise was the Krishna River Management Board’s decision to bring the Jurala project under its purview. Clarity should be sought on the linking of basins of various peninsular rivers, mainly including the Godavari and the Krishna.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the officials to be prepared to give a proper account of the problems being faced by A.P. since bifurcation in order to find solutions for them, and to respond to the issues connected to A.P., which the other States might bring to the table.

The Chief Ministers of A.P., Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the administrator of Lakshadweep were invitees to the zonal council meeting.

Ministers M. Sucharitha, P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Rajendranath Reddy, and DGP D. Gautam Sawang were among the senior officials present.