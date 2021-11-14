A.P. to raise inter-State issues, special status

TIRUPATI

14 November 2021 00:41 IST

SZC meet to be held in Tirupati today

The State government is all set to utilise Sunday’s 29th Southern Zone Council meeting here to press for solutions to the some of the vexed inter-State issues, besides seeking fulfilment of the promises as per provisions of the A.P. State Rerganisation Act.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy told the media here that the State would pursue its genuine demands with the Centre in a harmonious way. He said that the agenda was meticulously prepared to focus on the water issues with Telangana, besides realising the promises of special status and pending grants from the Centre.

“We will bring to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah the development agenda of Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and are hopeful of a positive response from him,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the issue pertaining to the Palar river waters between Kuppam and Tamil Nadu would also be discussed, apart from border conflict with Odisha.

The Minister said that conducting of the Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati was a matter of pride to Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor district in particular.

The State government had made elaborate arrangements for the 29th Southern Zonal Council Meet, scheduled at Hotel Taj in Tirupati on Sunday, which will have the presence of a galaxy of dignitaries from the southern States and Union Territories.

Mr. Jagan will deliver the welcome address, followed by the introductory addresses by the Administrator of the Lakshadweep, Lieutenant Governors of the Andaman and Nicobar, and Puducherry; and the Chief Ministers of Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

After the opening remarks of the Union Home Minister, the item-wise discussion on agenda would be held, with a presentation by the Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat. After the concluding session, Mr. Jagan will host dinner for the dignitaries.