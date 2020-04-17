Andhra Pradesh

A.P. to pay dole to advocates to tide over lock down

As many as 2,732 lawyers to get ₹ 3,500

The Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh is giving a financial assistance of Rs.3,500 each to 2,732 advocates, including 236 practising in the High Court, during the lockdown.

It will be remitted to their bank accounts starting on Friday, according to Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad. The Bar Council got the beneficiaries selected by a special committee.

