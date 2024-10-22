A.P. to be developed as drone capital of India: official

The State government will prepare the AP Drone Policy by November-end this year, and efforts are being made to develop Andhra Pradesh as the drone capital of India, said Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar.

As many as 20,000 people will be trained on drone operations in the State. Training will be imparted in about 24 operations, the Principal Secretary said.

Giving the details of the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit here on Monday, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that 6,929 people registered for the summit. Panel discussions on manufacturing, research, testing and other issues would be held during the summit, he said.

The AP Drone Corporation has written to all government departments to submit information on the present use of drones, scope for usage of drones, support needed from the Drone Corporation and the requirement.

“Our aim is to enhance the usage of drone applications. At present drones are being used for agriculture, law and order, healthcare, security and other purposes. Drones can also be used in Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Machine Learning and other purposes,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

“We are conducting the largest drone show on the banks of River Krishna on Tuesday, in which about 5,500 drones will be exhibited. About 8,000 spectators are expected to participate in the show,” said AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar.

LED Screens will be arranged at different locations in Vijayawada for the convenience of the public. Besides, live streaming of the show will be done, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.