A.P. tightens entry curbs as cases shoot up

The government has included Telangana and Karnataka in the high risk-category States and issued fresh guidelines for home and institutional quarantine for travellers, both domestic and foreign. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in COVID-19 cases both within the State and outside.

In the earlier categorisation, New Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were placed under the high-risk category. For people coming by air, seven-day institutional quarantine is compulsory for foreign returnees as per the fresh guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. Also, COVID test will be conducted for the returnees between the fifth and seventh days.

In the case of domestic air travellers, tests will be conducted randomly for 10% of the passengers with emphasis on senior citizens and children below 10 years. Swabs would be collected at airports itself and the passengers are required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

In the case of travel by train, swabs would be collected for 10% of the passengers near the railway stations in the modified buses stationed there for the purpose. The electronic manifest of passengers would be collected and kept as a record for reference. In case the result is positive, further action will be initiated as per existing health protocol. Irrespective of tests, all persons must undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Data collection

In the case of people coming by road, swabs would be collected for 10% of them coming from other States at the border check-posts. All persons coming from other States will be advised strict home quarantine for 14 days. The details of passengers coming by domestic flights and by road through inter-State border check points will be captured 100% using the QR code on the e-pass using smartphones available with the personnel manning such facilities.

In the case of persons who have not taken e-pass, the details would be captured in the Spandana portal. Tracking of the persons whose details are captured at the point of entry and made available in the MSS portal is the responsibility of the ward / Village Secretariat staff and the task of supervision of home quarantine has been assigned to the medical officer of the PHC concerned..

Persons who test positive will be shifted to COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres. Asha, ward / village volunteers would keep track of quarantined persons every day and record the details in the GSWS app.