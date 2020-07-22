A.P. ties up with Amul to promote dairies in State

The government of Andhra Pradesh entered into an MoU with Amul Diary to enhance the capacities of cooperative dairies in the State.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MD of A.P. Dairy Development Corporation and Chairperson Vani Mohan, Amul Dairy Chennai Head Rajan, and MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation R.S. Sodhi were present.

Hailing the MoU as a defining moment in the history of milk cooperative sector, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it would enhance the capacities of cooperative societies, fetch remunerative profits to dairy farmers.

He said Andhra Pradesh was one of largest milk producing States in the county with a daily production of 4 CR litres, and that the State’s dairy industry needs to be given a fillip.

“The cooperative dairy sector has been ruined by the inept policies of the previous governments. While the former CM had ruined the cooperative milk dairy in Chittor and encouraged Heritage, some dairies have gone into the hands of political families,” the CM said.

Further, the State government plans to spend ₹11,000 crore under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara to benefit women. Under YSR Cheyutha, each woman in SHG groups would be given ₹18,750 as one-time financial assistance for four years. This scheme would benefit 25 lakh SHG women.