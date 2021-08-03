A.P. third in black fungus cases

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2021 00:53 IST

The State reported the third biggest tally of mucormycosis cases in the country. As of July 28, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,209 mucormycosis cases, also known as black fungus, while Maharashtra reported 9,654 and Gujarat 6,846 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s response to a question in the Lok Sabha recently.

However, A.P. was far behind the top four in the incidence of COVID-19 infections. A majority of the black fungus cases reported across the country were of persons infected with COVID-19 since May. The State has the fifth highest tally and was far behind Maharashtra (60.94 lakh cases), Kerala (32.26 lakh), Karnataka (28.46 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (25.06 lakh), the top four in the COVID tally, according to MoHFW. The State’s COVID tally as of Monday was 19.7 lakh.

As of June 9, according to Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal, the State had 1,955 black fungus cases and it had doubled in less than two months.

