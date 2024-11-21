ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Thalli Bidda Express employees plea to govt

Published - November 21, 2024 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. Thalli Bidda Express Employees Union has submitted a memorandum to the CEO, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust,  urging the State government to address the issues faced by the Thalli Bidda  Express employees.

Union honourary president A.V. Nageswara Rao, in the memorandum on Wednesday, said that the government was requested to increase the wages of outsourced employees. They should be paid a  minimum wage of ₹18,500, and the management should pay the employer’s contribution to the Provident Fund. Also, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) should be paid by the management. Weekly offs, public holidays, and national holidays must be implemented as per the law, Timely payment of wages, additional wages should be paid to employees working with high-risk pregnant women or those with severe anaemia etc were some of the other demands, he added.

