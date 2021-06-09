A.P. tests over 2 crore samples so far

67 new COVID deaths and 8,766 infections reported

The State reported 67 new COVID deaths and 8,766 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 11,696 and the cumulative infection tally to 17,79,773

In the past three days, the number of cases and test positivity rate was gradually rising and the daily toll was coming down. However, the incidence of cases was less compared to the incidence a week ago.

The test positivity rate of the 93,511 samples tested in the past day was 9.37% while it was 7.52%, lowest in two months, on Monday.

So far the State tested over two crore samples (2,00,39,764) whose positivity rate was 8.88%. The last one crore samples were tested in 189 days since December 4 and the first one crore samples were tested in 266 days since the beginning of the pandemic. In the first wave, the State was able to test 88,780 samples, the highest in a day and in the second wave the highest number of samples tested in a day was 1.16 lakh.

The number of active cases came down to 1,03,995 with 12,292 recoveries in the past day and total recoveries stand at 16,64,082. The recovery rate slightly increased to 93.50%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported 11 new deaths, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam which reported seven deaths each. Srikakulam and Vizianagram reported six new deaths, each while Anantapur, Guntur and Kurnool reported five deaths each. Krishna and West Godavari reported four deaths and Prakasam reported three deaths while Kadapa and Nellore reported two deaths each.

East Godavari reported 1,980 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (974), Anantapur (960), West Godavari (837), Prakasam (711), Visakhapatnam (592), Kadapa (582), Guntur (520), Nellore (391), Krishna (339), Kurnool (338), Srikakulam (277) and Vizianagaram (265).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,42,794), Chittoor (2,03,513), Guntur (1,55,382), West Godavari (1,48,551), Anantapur (1,47,073), Visakhapatnam (1,43,295), Nellore (1,22,148), Kurnool (1,18,519), Prakasam (1,12,835), Srikakulam (1,12,713), Kadapa (99,485), Krishna (93,773) and Vizianagaram (76,797).