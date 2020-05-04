A.P. tests over 10,000 samples in a day, 67 fresh COVID-19 positive cases detected

For the first time the State has tested 10,292 samples time in a day and has detected 67 fresh COVID-19 positive cases from six districts. with this, the tally has gone up to 1,650 and 36 patients have recovered leaving a total of 1,093 patients active. while no new deaths were reported, 33 persons have died so far.

Kurnool is continuing to report more cases by the day and 25 fresh cases have been reported in the past day. Guntur reported 19 fresh cases and Krishna reported 12. Visakhapatnam with one of the least positivity rates has reported six fresh cases and Kadapa and Chittoor reported four and one cases respectively.

Recoveries too go up

Also, in Kurnool, nine patients have recovered and were discharged. In Chittoor and Prakasam eight patients were discharged, while in Nellore six patients were discharged. Three patients in West Godavari, and two in East Godavari were discharged.

Till date, the State has tested 1,25, 229 samples with a positivity rate of 1.31 per cent. So far, Kurnool has reported 491 cases, Guntur 338, Krishna 278, Nellore 91, Kadapa 87, Chittoor 82, Anantapur 78, Prakasam 61, West Godavari 59, East Godavari 45, Visakhapatnam 35, and Srikakulam reported five cases.