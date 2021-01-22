Andhra Pradesh

A.P. temple attacks: police focussing more on arresting Opposition leaders than probe, says BJP

BJP State Executive Committee member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao urged the State government to concentrate on the investigation into the idol desecration at the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district, instead of focusing on the arrests of the opposition leaders.

Addressing the media at Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Thursday, he said that the Police Department was yet to get any break through in in the case.

“The Police Department appears to be in a hurry to arrest the opposition leaders for alleged violation of the law and order. It is using all its resources to suppress the voice of the leaders belonging to the opposition parties. However, it is showing little interest in tracing the culprits” he said.

