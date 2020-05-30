A.P.-Telangana water row: KRMB convenes meet two weeks after Centre’s directions

B. ChandrashekharHYDERABAD

30 May 2020 23:54 IST

All contentious issues likely to figure at the meet

Two weeks after being directed by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to convene the board meeting immediately to discuss about the detailed project report on the diversion of about 8 tmcft of Krishna water every day from Srisailam reservoir by Andhra Pradesh, the Krishna River Management Board has convened its 12th meeting on June 4 here.

In a letter addressed to the irrigation department authorities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday, Member Secretary of the board A. Paramesham informed them that the 12th meeting of the board would be held in the board’s office at 11 a.m. here on June 4 and the agenda points would be communicated separately.

Apart from the Board Chairman, Member Secretary and two other Members, the Members — Administration and Technical — from the two member States, Secretaries of Water Resources/Irrigation Departments and Engineers-in-Chief and other supporting staff would attend the meeting. Although the agenda has not been sent immediately, sources said it would include the contentious issues raised by both the States against one another.

“Although the Union Minister has directed the board on May 15 to convene a meeting immediately to discuss the water diversion plans of Andhra Pradesh with the help of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and enhancement of the Pothireddypadu head regulator’s water drawal capacity, the agenda is expected to include the issues raised later, in response to Telangana’s complaint, by Andhra Pradesh”, a senior irrigation official said.

After the Telangana Government complained to the board against Andhra Pradesh’s “illegal” plans, the Andhra Pradesh Government too had complained against Telangana that it had increased the capacity of Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) projects without any appraisal by the board and approval of the Apex Council. Further, Andhra Pradesh had also complained that Telangana had also taken up Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadasu, Tummilla lift and drawal of water for drinking water grid — Mission Bhagiratha.

Telangana officials said that Palamuru-Rangareddy project was sanctioned during the combined Andhra Pradesh itself and other projects were taken up to utilise the allocated water.

Meanwhile, the board has also written to the two member States to submit the DPRs of all the projects completed by them.