A.P., Telangana police discuss security along inter-State border ahead of polls

Security at checkposts, surveillance on liquor smugglers and execution of NBWs were discussed

March 14, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYLAVARAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police officers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during a meeting held at Mylavaram on Thursday.

Police officers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during a meeting held at Mylavaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police officers of NTR and Khammam Commissionerates on March 14 (Thursday) discussed measures to step up vigil along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders ahead of the general elections.

At a meeting held at Mylavaram in NTR Commissionerate, the officers of the Special Branch, Intelligence and the Law and Order wings of the police stations along the inter-State border shared information on liquor smugglers, rowdy, history and suspect sheeters and other criminals.

Mylavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S. Murali Mohan said that arrangements had been made for round-the-clock patrolling along the border to check smuggling of liquor and money.

Wyra ACP Rehaman sought the cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh police for the execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs).

Nandigama ACP B. Kiran Kumar said that steps were being taken to prevent ganja smuggling from Andhra Pradesh to the neighbouring States. Special Branch ACP Prasanna Kumar suggested that both the States could share information through online platforms.

Kallur ACP Raghu said that vigil had been stepped up on the people with criminal history, particularly on those who involved in poll-related cases earlier.

Flag march was being conducted and patrolling had been intensified in villages identified as critical, said Khammam ACP Tirupathi Reddy and NTR Commissionerte Special Branch ACP Parthasarathi.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / election / security measures

