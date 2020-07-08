‘A.P., Telangana not taking steps to admit employees’

VIJAYAWADA

08 July 2020 23:47 IST

Power sector staff request Justice Dharmadhikari to make an application before SC

The A.P. State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association has written a letter to Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari requesting him to make an application before the Supreme Court for executing and enforcing his concluding report and directing the admission of employees into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities as per the modified lists.

Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as the one-man committee by the apex court to resolve the disputed allocation of power sector employees between A.P. and Telangana.

Association general secretary N. Lakshmana Rao stated in the letter that the employees were facing troubles even after Justice Dharmadhikari completed his task, as the power utilities of both States were not taking steps for admitting the employees.

He expressed regret that the sub-committees of A.P. and Telangana have refused to entertain any plea, claiming that their jurisdiction has ended with the publication of the concluding report of Justice Dharmadhikari and that the matters raised by the employees were to be sorted out by CMDs of the utilities.

The employees have submitted their relieving orders, service records and other documents but most of them have not yet received any response. Some of them received e-mails from TS-Genco which questioned as to under which regulations they were seeking admission.

Justice Dharmadhikari should, therefore, report the non-implementation of his concluding report to the Supreme Court and take remedial/punitive action, the association appealed.