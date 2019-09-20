A.P., Telangana CMs to meet on Sept. 24 on water, post-bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao are scheduled to meet on September 24 to discuss the diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin to mitigate the water problem and other related post-bifurcation issues in both the States.

The meeting, in which engineers of both States are expected to take part, is scheduled in Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The two Chief Ministers have already met a couple of months ago and subsequently committees in both States have been formed to study the proposals on the issue. Mr. Jagan and Mr. Rao were supposed to meet soon after the committees submitted their reports but this did not happen owing to various reasons. The Telangana Chief Minister recently announced in the Assembly that water from the Godavari was being diverted to the Krishna basin. Close on its heels, the meeting has been scheduled.

Both Governments are firm on using waters from the Godavari to mitigate problems in Rayalaseema region in A.P. and Palamuru Nalgonda areas in Telangana. The basic idea is to take four TMC of Godavari water to the Nagarjuna Sagar and the Srisailam projects, thereby providing water for both drinking and irrigation to several parts of both the States.