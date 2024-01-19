A.P. team visits Odisha to study its skilling ecosystem

January 19, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

An eight-member team from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Directorate of Employment and Training, led by Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training) S. Suresh Kumar, is on an exposure visit to Odisha to gain insights into its thriving ecosystem.

On the first day on January 18 (Thursday), the team visited the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar and the Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC). At the World Skill Centre, they were informed about the diverse range of courses offered. They explored the state-of-the-art labs and interacted with senior officials and stakeholders. It gave them an understanding of Odisha’s approach to skilling, encompassing curriculum development, training methodologies and industry linkages.

At CTTC, the team members had a glimpse into the world of cutting-edge technology and production, sophisticated machinery and their applications. They also learned about the innovative systems followed at CTTC, particularly the ones focussing on enhancement of student employability.

“Odisha’s dedication to skilling is truly commendable. The World Skill Centre and CTTC showcase how a robust infrastructure, coupled with industry collaboration, can empower youth with future-ready skills,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar, adding that this exchange of knowledge would pave the way for further strengthening the skilling landscape across the nation.

The objective of the visit is to foster excellence in skill development across the State. By learning from successful regional models like Odisha’s, other States can further refine their own skilling programmes and empower a generation of skilled professionals to meet the demand of the evolving job market.

