A.P. team secures second place in national badminton competition

December 24, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh team has secured second position in the 67th National School Games Badminton competition (under-17 boys category) held under the auspices of School Games Federation of India.

State Secretary of School Games Federation G. Bhanumurthiraju said the competitions are being held in Vadodara in Gujarat from December 17. The A.P. team was honoured with a silver medal.

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the winning team, which included Pagadala Bala Pranay from Zilla Parishad High School, Ramapuram in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district; Y. Joyal Nikhil Prakash from Icon English Medium School, Nandyala in Kurnool district; Kornala Srikar Venkata Praneeth from Swami English Medium School in Kakinada; Akula Trilok from Sri Chaitanya English Medium School; Tanuku and Rapeti Parthiv from Sri Vasavi Junior College in Visakhapatnam.

B. Kiran Kumar was the coach and T. Nageswara Rao from Visakhapatnam was the team manager.

