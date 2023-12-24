GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. team secures second place in national badminton competition

December 24, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh team has secured second position in the 67th National School Games Badminton competition (under-17 boys category) held under the auspices of School Games Federation of India.

State Secretary of School Games Federation G. Bhanumurthiraju said the competitions are being held in Vadodara in Gujarat from December 17. The A.P. team was honoured with a silver medal.

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the winning team, which included Pagadala Bala Pranay from Zilla Parishad High School, Ramapuram in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district; Y. Joyal Nikhil Prakash from Icon English Medium School, Nandyala in Kurnool district; Kornala Srikar Venkata Praneeth from Swami English Medium School in Kakinada; Akula Trilok from Sri Chaitanya English Medium School; Tanuku and Rapeti Parthiv from Sri Vasavi Junior College in Visakhapatnam.

B. Kiran Kumar was the coach and T. Nageswara Rao from Visakhapatnam was the team manager.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.