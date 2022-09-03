A.P. teachers’ organisations to boycott awards function tomorrow

Decision taken in protest against unresolved issues, treatment meted to them by govt., say FAPTO leaders

Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) on Saturday said they would boycott the Teachers’ Day celebrations being organised by the State on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers are upset over several unresolved key issues. They have been staging protests demanding repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme and against G.O. 117 on reapportionment of teaching staff, school restructuring programme and use of police force to stop them from participating in a State-wide agitation to build pressure on the government.

The face recognition app introduced recently by the government making it mandatory for teachers to use it for uploading their attendance details is the latest “irritant” for teachers who are opposed to using their personal mobile phones to register attendance and have demanded that the government provide them devices for the purpose.

“The government has been targeting teachers for no valid reason. We are being humiliated and harassed for speaking against the policies that are detrimental to the interests of the education sector,” said Ch. Manjula, president of the federation.

She said after subjecting teachers to disgrace and dishonour by booking police cases and confining them to police stations, “we are not ready to be part of this felicitation of teachers which is nothing but tokenism,” said Ms. Manjula, adding “we want to be recognised as teachers and to be treated with dignity that we deserve.”

CM to present awards

Meanwhile, arrangements are apace for presentation of the “Best Teacher” awards to 176 educators by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a function on September 5.

The recipients of the award include 58 teachers from the School Education Department, 19 from the Intermediate Education wing, 60 from Higher Educational institutions, five from the department of language and culture and three from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). Besides, 26 schools will be given ‘Swachch Vidyalaya’ award.

Five teachers have been selected for the national-level ‘Best Teacher” award.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, J. Syamala Rao, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and other officials will attend the function.