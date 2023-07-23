AP Teachers’ Federation urges govt. to fill up over 50,000 vacancies in schools across State

July 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Vizianagaram district unit president D. Eswara Rao on Sunday asked the State government to take up teachers’ recruitment drive immediately to fill up 50,677 vacancies in various schools across the State.

The association organised an agitation at the Collector office here to step up pressure on the government for the cancellation of G.O.s 84, 87 and 117’, stating that they ‘disrupted’ the education system in the State.

Addressing the protesters, he said that closure of aided schools, primary schools and reduction in the staff had deprived poor students of education opportunities. He alleged that the teaching staff were being forced to take extra classes as the vacancies remained unfilled.

The association leaders A. Sadasiva Rao, Ch. Venkataramana, V. Dhanunjaya Naidu and others were present.

