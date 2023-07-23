HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP Teachers’ Federation urges govt. to fill up over 50,000 vacancies in schools across State

July 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Vizianagaram district unit president D. Eswara Rao on Sunday asked the State government to take up teachers’ recruitment drive immediately to fill up 50,677 vacancies in various schools across the State.

The association organised an agitation at the Collector office here to step up pressure on the government for the cancellation of G.O.s 84, 87 and 117’, stating that they ‘disrupted’ the education system in the State.

Addressing the protesters, he said that closure of aided schools, primary schools and reduction in the staff had deprived poor students of education opportunities. He alleged that the teaching staff were being forced to take extra classes as the vacancies remained unfilled.

The association leaders A. Sadasiva Rao, Ch. Venkataramana, V. Dhanunjaya Naidu and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.